Run Windows software on Mac and more with CrossOver+

Even if you’re not a Windows user, you never know when you might need Windows to run a certain software. For instance, did you know TurboTax for Business is only available on Windows?

If you’re running a Mac, Linux, or ChromeOS operating system, CrossOver+ Windows Compatibility App is a major asset. CrossOver is the easiest way to run Microsoft applications on your non-Windows computer without dealing with the clunkiness of a Windows emulator. Rather than an emulator, CrossOver translates Windows commands to your present operating system, allowing you to run Windows software as if it was designed for your native environment. From productivity software to games, it all runs better, and you can set it up in a matter of minutes.

Michelle Delio of Wired writes, “In general, running CrossOver Office was so similar to using Office on a standard Windows system that it was sometimes difficult to remember the PC was actually running Linux.”

Enjoy a smooth PC experience even when you’re not using a PC. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription to CrossOver+ Windows Compatibility App for Mac, Linux, or ChromeOS for 33% off $74 at just $49.

CrossOver+ Windows Compatibility App: 1-Yr Subscription – $49

Prices subject to change.