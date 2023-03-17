This lightning-fast 1440p Acer gaming monitor for $220 is an absolute steal

Talk about a week of killer deals. First, it was the featherlight Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet on sale for $549. Now, it’s the Acer Predator XB3 gaming monitor, which is selling for just $219.99 on eBay. That’s a savings of $170, which is nothing to sneeze at. The specs on this 1440p monitor are really phenomenal for the price, so let’s dive right in.

The 27-inch Predator XB3 has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, an aspect ratio of 16.9, and a response time of 1ms. That means you’re in for sharp, responsive visuals. It’s designed with faster paced games in mind, where the tiniest fraction of a second means winning or losing a match. This monitor also has a 4.5 average user rating at Best Buy across a total of 216 reviews. Folks love it.

The one thing you should be aware of: This is such an absolute steal because it’s a certified refurbished unit. But don’t let that bit of info deter you, as the monitor comes direct from Acer on Ebay. According to Ebay’s refurbished policy, “all items are tested by qualified refurbishers and function as intended,” and this display works like an all-new one would. Ebay also includes a two-year warranty, which covers repairs and replacements. In other words, you’re getting a like-new Predator XB3 monitor with a multi-year warranty for 44 percent off the usual price.

Yup, this is a fantastic deal. You better swoop in now though. As of this writing, 1,329 units have already been sold and only a limited number are available.

Get the Acer Predator XB3 monitor for $219.99 on eBay