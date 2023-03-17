The hilarious ‘Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep’ is free on Steam right now

If you’ve never played Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the D&D-style adventure game from the folks that brought you Borderlands, you’re seriously missing out. The writing is beyond hilarious and, let’s be honest, there’s nothing more fun than slapping your enemies silly with a big honking salmon (aka the Slammin’ Salmon). Yes, the salmon is in fact a legendary melee weapon in this particular game. If you love Tiny Tina like I do and want to experience more of her bizarre adventures, you’re in luck, as Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure is free on Steam until March 24th.

Assault on Dragon Keep is the precursor to Wonderlands and was Borderlands 2‘s fourth piece of downloadable content. It’s basically Dungeons and Dragons in the Borderlands universe. Borderlands, if you’re not aware, takes place in a space Western setting. So, you’ll fight giant golems and other fantasy creatures with guns that shoot swords and such. I mean, would you expect anything less from a D&D campaign that’s led by Tiny Tina?

You’re tasked with restoring peace and stability by saving your Queen. However, things can change at the drop of a hat with Tiny Tina as your chaotic dungeon master. Expect many twists and turns along the way. You can play as six different Vault Hunters, each with their own unique stories. You can also play online with friends if you so chose.

This is a great game for people who like first-person-shooters and dumb comedy. The gameplay looks zippy and fun, and the weapons are absolutely ridiculous. If this standalone DLC is anything like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, then you can expect hilarious commentary and colorful characters. Enjoy!