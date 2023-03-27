Home / Laptops / How-To
How to change your laptop’s power settings

Conserving power is the way to go.
By Alex Huebner
PCWorld Mar 27, 2023 7:30 am PDT
HP laptop 15-dy2501 Windows 11
Image: HP

If you’re looking to lengthen the life of your laptop, listen up. Changing your power settings can help conserve battery life by preventing the laptop from using all of its power. Adjusting these settings is relatively easy to do and has little impact on the daily use of your device. Read on to learn more.

How to make your laptop more energy efficient

You can find your laptop’s energy settings in the Settings menu. To get to Settings, click on the gear icon in the Start menu.

Click the gear icon with “Settings” below it in the Start Menu.

IDG / Alex Huebner

Click the “Power & battery” button.

Click the Power & Battery button.

IDG / Alex Huebner

In this menu, you’ll see the “Energy recommendations” bar at the top. Left click through to open a new menu.

Left-click through to open a new menu.

IDG / Alex Huebner

This action will open a page of recommendations. If you want to apply all of the recommended settings, click “Apply all”.

The top selection is to apply all of the recommended settings.

IDG / Alex Huebner

You can also chose to individually apply specific settings. To do this, click the “Apply” button next to the ones you want.

Individually apply the settings you like.

IDG / Alex Huebner

