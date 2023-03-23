Add a unique voice to all of your content with this library

For content creators, making your team seem bigger than it is isn’t always the easiest task. When it comes to videos, podcasts, audiobooks, corporate training, and a litany of other use cases, you just might not like the sound of your own voice sometimes. Sometimes, things would sound better with another voice.

Fortunately, you don’t have to hire a voice actor when you have access to Micmonster AI Voiceovers, a massive library of more than 600 voices in 140 languages, including English, Chinese, French, Japanese, and more. In just a few clicks, you’ll find the perfect voice for your project, and have tools to adjust the inflection, add multiple voices to a script, and add custom pronunciation to give your project the exact sound you envisioned.

Micmonster can transform up to 12,000 characters into voiceover at once using its powerful AI, and you can also use it to merge multiple audio files.

Whether you’re a podcaster, video marketer, corporate trainer, or anything in-between, you never know when you might need a good voiceover. During our Spring Digital Blowout, you can lock in a special discount on a lifetime subscription to Micmonster AI Voiceovers. From 3/22 to 4/3, get it for 58% off $119 at just $49.97 — an extra $10 off our typical discounted price.

Micmonster AI Voiceovers: Lifetime Subscription – $49.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.