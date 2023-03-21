This vibrant gaming keyboard and mouse combo only costs $20

Nothing gets my adrenaline going quite like finding a ridiculously good deal. Today, I’ve struck gold. Walmart’s currently selling the Shipadoo gaming keyboard and mouse for just $19.99, which is a savings of $26 over the usual price. Getting two peripherals for the price of one is a fantastic value!

The keyboard features 104 floating keys, LED RGB backlights, multimedia keys, and anti-ghosting keys. It’s a “mechanical feel” keyboard that mimics the look and feel of a traditional mechanical keyboards while costing much less. This peripheral is also equipped deal with accidental spills thanks to the four drain hole design. According to the reviews on Best Buy, the keyboard and mouse are easy to set up and the customizable RGB lights are a lot of fun.

This is one heck of a value. You better scoop it up sooner rather than later.

Get the Shipadoo gaming keyboard and mouse for $19.99 at Walmart