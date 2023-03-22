Home / Laptops
Save a massive $400 on this AMD-loaded Corsair gaming laptop

A great deal on a midrange gaming laptop.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Mar 22, 2023 7:53 am PDT
Corsair Voyager laptop
Attention, gamers! If you’re on the hunt for a gaming laptop with a great keyboard and a fast 240Hz display, the Corsair Voyager may be the one to pick. It’s on sale for $1,599.99 at Corsair, which is a whopping $400 off of the original price. In our review of a more powerful configuration of the Voyager, we loved the display and keyboard as well as the strong processor performance. Although we haven’t personally tested the model that’s currently on sale, it does have the same 240Hz refresh rate as the one we reviewed, which is super exciting.

The Voyager features an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS CPU, an AMD Radeon 6800M GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. This machine should be able to zip through most games on the High or Ultra graphics presets. The 16-inch display is the real star of the show, though.  It has a resolution of 2560×1600, a refresh rate of 240Hz, a response time of 3ms, and an aspect ratio of 16:10. You can expect vibrant, buttery smooth visuals. The full-sized keyboard also has Cherry MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switches, which have a more tactile feel to them.

This is a fantastic deal. You better act now before it’s gone.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

