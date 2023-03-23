Save massive money on LG’s superb OLED TVs (but not for long)

Attention, self-proclaimed cinephiles! There’s nothing better than watching a high action film on a proper TV. Right now, LG is having a massive sale on its ultra-popular OLED TVs and soundbars, with drool-worthy televisions on sale for hundreds or even thousands off.

Better yet, if you purchase an eligible TV and soundbar package, you’ll get an instant savings of $200 at checkout. This promotion expires at the end of the month, however, so you better swoop in sooner rather than later. We’ll highlight some of our favorite deals below, but there are a lot more where these came from.

LG TV deals

The LG C2 55-inch OLED TV, according to the manufacturer, features up to eight million self-lit pixels. That means you can expect deep blacks and good contrast. This particular set is massively popular with cinema buffs and PC gamers alike, thanks to its luscious visuals and support for PC-friendly features like G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service. Reviews on the site absolutely rave about it. According to one buyer, the “clarity and colors are fantastic.” The interface is easy to use as well, which is a big sticking point for me. There’s nothing more aggravating than a TV with a bad interface.

But visuals are only half of your entertainment experience. While the OLED TV deals are the highlight of LG’s sale, you can also pick up soundbars at steep discounts as well.

LG soundbar deals

The LG S75Q soundbar deserves its own call-out because it’s designed to fill your entertainment space with sound. It features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with upward firing height channels, which means it sends the audio all around you, even up over your head. If you prefer watching movies with sweeping orchestral scores, the LG S75Q may very well take it to another level.

Again, while these were some of our favorite deals, there’s a lot more on offer over at LG’s site. Be sure to seize the day before this killer sale ends!

Save up to $200 on LG TV and soundbar bundles