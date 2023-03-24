Scoop up this 144Hz LG gaming monitor for 29% off

If you’re on the hunt for a reasonably priced yet impressively fast gaming monitor, you’ll definitely want to scope out this deal. Newegg is currently selling the LG 24GN650-B UltraGear gaming monitor for $176.99, which is a savings of $73. Let’s not waste anymore time and dive right into the specs.

The 24-inch monitor features a resolution of 1920×1080, a response time of 1ms, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. You can expect smooth, ultra-responsive visuals and gameplay. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium, which syncs up your PC’s graphics card with the monitor. This results in reduced screen tearing issues, which can be incredibly annoying to deal with in faster paced games. Not only is it borderless (meaning you’re getting more screen), but the stand is adjustable, so you can tilt and pivot it to your heart’s delight.

According to Newegg, this is the lowest price in 30 days, so you better jump in and pick this peripheral up now before it’s gone.

Get the LG UltraGear gaming monitor for $176.99 at Newegg