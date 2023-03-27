Save $80 on this ultra-fast 170Hz Acer gaming monitor for a limited time

There’s nothing worse than using on a monitor that can’t keep pace with a faster game. Well, if you’re on the hunt for a brand new gaming monitor, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a fantastic deal for you today. Newegg’s currently selling the Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $189.99, which is a savings of $80. From the 170Hz refresh rate to the 1ms response time, you can expect buttery smooth visuals and responsive gameplay. Let’s get into it, folks.

The 27-inch Nitro has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of up to 175Hz, a response time of 1ms, and a brightness level of 350 nits. It has AMD FreeSync as well, which syncs your PC’s GPU up with your monitor, reducing lag and screen tearing issues, resulting in smoother gameplay. For connectivity options, you’re getting one DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI, and one audio out. This is a great deal. However, as of this writing, the sale ends in 17 hours. You best nab it now.

