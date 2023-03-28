Lenovo’s new Slim Pro and Yoga laptops get a much needed performance boost

Lenovo recently announced the latest versions of its Slim Pro and Yoga laptops, both of which are designed with on-the-go content creators in mind. While the lineup is no doubt impressive, given the inclusion of the latest 13th-gen Intel Core processors, there are two laptops that really stand out from the rest.

The Slim Pro 9i, the manufacturer’s flagship laptop, features a PureSight Pro display with a maximum brightness level of 1,200 nits. Visuals should be nice and vibrant, which is ideal for video and photo editors. The convertible Yoga 7i, the other laptop that caught my eye, has the latest hardware upgrades as well as a stunning display.

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i

Lenovo

From the teal-colored chassis to the powerful parts inside, the new Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is just plain stunning. The top-tier configuration has an Intel Core i9-13905H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. In other words, it has enough oomph for resource-heavy tasks like video or photo editing as well as some gaming. The LCD version of the 14-inch display has a resolution of 3072×1920 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The mini-LED version has the same resolution, but with a bumped-up refresh rate of 165Hz and a maximum brightness level of 1,200 nits. Visuals should be both crisp and vibrant, which is perfect for gamers and video editors.

The Slim Pro 9 is expected to launch in May 2023. The 14-inch model will have a starting price of $1,699.99 and the 16-inch version will have a starting price of $1,799.99.

Lenovo Yoga 7i

Lenovo

Lenovo’s Yoga line of laptops are portable, versatile, and sleek as hell. The latest Yoga 7i takes much of the same design cues as previous iterations. However, that’s not a bad thing at all. Available in either arctic grey or storm grey, the convertible laptop is both chic and sophisticated, making it the perfect machine for professional environments. It also weighs about 3.28 pounds, which is light enough for travel. The newest version also comes with the latest 13th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, which is a solid boost in performance. It’s the type of laptop that can easily handle photo editing and streaming music.

The top configuration features a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The 14-inch touch OLED display has a resolution of 2880×1800, a refresh rate of 90Hz, a maximum brightness level of 400 nits, and an aspect ratio of 16:10. According to those figures, this display should deliver a sharp, vivid picture. The 16:10 aspect ratio is the perfect size for scrolling through multiple documents, too. It’s also a 2-in-1 device, which means you can flip the screen around 360 degrees and use it like a tablet.

The Lenovo Yoga will become available in April 2023. The 14-inch version will have a starting price of $849.99 and the 16-inch model will cost $799.99 at the get-go.