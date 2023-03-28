Deal

This $15 gaming mouse is a work of art

Game on, friends.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Mar 28, 2023 8:00 am PDT
DIERYA X TMKB wired gaming mouse
Image: DIERYA

I’m not sure about you, but I really like uniquely designed peripherals that turn heads. So, if you’re in the market for a new gaming mouse, I’ve found a reasonably priced one that’s drop-dead gorgeous. Amazon’s currently selling the DIERYA X TMKB wired gaming mouse for just $14.99, which is 50 percent off of the original $29.99 price. The ceramic white color scheme nicely compliments the rainbow RGB lighting and honeycomb structure. It’s definitely a looker, but what about the specs and features? Let’s dive in.

The DIERYA mouse has six programmable buttons, a maximum DPI of 12,800, and an adjustable light band that encircles the peripheral’s bottom half. Given the maximum DPI, this mouse should be ultra-responsive in games. However, you may want to scale back the DPI to a more reasonable number, especially if you’re not accustomed to using a gaming mouse. This peripheral also weighs just 75 grams thanks to the honeycomb structure. There’s even a flexible braided cable, which allows for more movement.

This is a fantastic deal, especially if you’re hunting for a good-looking mouse with quite a number of features.

Get the DIERYA X TMKB wired gaming mouse for $14.99 at Amazon

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Coupon Codes