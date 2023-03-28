This $15 gaming mouse is a work of art

I’m not sure about you, but I really like uniquely designed peripherals that turn heads. So, if you’re in the market for a new gaming mouse, I’ve found a reasonably priced one that’s drop-dead gorgeous. Amazon’s currently selling the DIERYA X TMKB wired gaming mouse for just $14.99, which is 50 percent off of the original $29.99 price. The ceramic white color scheme nicely compliments the rainbow RGB lighting and honeycomb structure. It’s definitely a looker, but what about the specs and features? Let’s dive in.

The DIERYA mouse has six programmable buttons, a maximum DPI of 12,800, and an adjustable light band that encircles the peripheral’s bottom half. Given the maximum DPI, this mouse should be ultra-responsive in games. However, you may want to scale back the DPI to a more reasonable number, especially if you’re not accustomed to using a gaming mouse. This peripheral also weighs just 75 grams thanks to the honeycomb structure. There’s even a flexible braided cable, which allows for more movement.

This is a fantastic deal, especially if you’re hunting for a good-looking mouse with quite a number of features.

