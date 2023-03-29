Save 31% on this everyday convertible Acer Chromebook

Chromebooks are phenomenal, low-powered machines designed with everyday use in mind. Personally, I use one for work and web browsing and I couldn’t be happier. Good news! Best Buy’s currently selling the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $499, which is a savings of $230. Not only does this 2-in-1 device feature a 1200p touchscreen, but it also comes with a stylus. The specs are solid, too.

The Spin 714 comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s a little light on storage, but that’s not a major deal-breaker for a Chromebook, as they’re firmly cloud-centric machines. That configuration means it should be plenty powerful enough for day-to-day tasks like checking e-mail, browsing the web, watching Netflix, and so on, as well as running Android apps. The 14-inch touch display has a resolution of 1920×1200 and a maximum brightness level of 340 nits. You should expect a decent picture for sure.

This is a good deal, so long as you’re not married to the Windows operating system. If you’re on the hunt for a convertible Chromebook for general purpose use, the Spin 714 is definitely worth considering.

Get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $499 at Best Buy