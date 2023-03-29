Deal

Save 31% on this everyday convertible Acer Chromebook

That's $230 off!
Ashley Biancuzzo
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Mar 29, 2023 7:26 am PDT
Acer Chromebook Spin 714
Image: Acer

Chromebooks are phenomenal, low-powered machines designed with everyday use in mind. Personally, I use one for work and web browsing and I couldn’t be happier. Good news! Best Buy’s currently selling the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $499, which is a savings of $230. Not only does this 2-in-1 device feature a 1200p touchscreen, but it also comes with a stylus. The specs are solid, too.

The Spin 714 comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s a little light on storage, but that’s not a major deal-breaker for a Chromebook, as they’re firmly cloud-centric machines. That configuration means it should be plenty powerful enough for day-to-day tasks like checking e-mail, browsing the web, watching Netflix, and so on, as well as running Android apps. The 14-inch touch display has a resolution of 1920×1200 and a maximum brightness level of 340 nits. You should expect a decent picture for sure.

This is a good deal, so long as you’re not married to the Windows operating system. If you’re on the hunt for a convertible Chromebook for general purpose use, the Spin 714 is definitely worth considering.

Get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $499 at Best Buy

Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

