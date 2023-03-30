We love Bitdefender Total Security. Today only, get it for $20

Deal

Take 78% off Bitdefender Total Security in PCWorld's Software Store.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Mar 30, 2023
When it comes to protecting your PC, the right antivirus software can make a world of difference. I mean, who in their right mind wants to deal with malware attacks and security breaches? I know I don’t. Today only, on PCWorld’s very own online software store, Bitdefender is on sale for $19.99, which is a massive 78 percent off of the original $89.99 price. That’s a full year of security on up to five devices, and Bitdefender works on Android, macOS, and Windows 8 through 10. It boasts a ton of cool feature, too.

What you’re getting is the Bitdefender Total Security 2023, which is the company’s full security suite. It comes with antivirus, firewall, browsing protection, parental controls, encryption, and so on. When we reviewed the security suite back in July, we awarded it an exceptional four out of five stars. The “top protection” antivirus is the cornerstone of that, of course, but we also liked the customizable dashboard, as well as the effective anti-tracking browser extension. To sum it up, our reviewer says that it’s “a very good antivirus suite with some very useful features to meet most users’ needs,” calling Bitdefender a “good value for the money.”

And that was at full price. At a whopping 78 percent off, this is a phenomenal deal. You better scoop it up fast, though, as the deal ends in exactly one day.

