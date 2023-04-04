Our best budget VPN is on sale for an even steeper discount now

Everyone has cybersecurity on their minds these days, and a VPN is a solid base layer of security. But with so many VPNs on the market, how do you know which one is right for you? If you’re purely shopping on a budget, you can’t do much better than our choice for 2023’s best budget VPN—Windscribe. Especially now that you can get it for the best price on the web through April 22.

Windscribe is both a desktop application and browser extension designed to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers to give you a better browsing experience. You can access a network of servers in more than 69 countries and 112 cities, bypassing geographic restrictions, all while enjoying the extra security of a strict no-logging policy and an AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key.

The straightforward VPN also gives you the extra protection of a firewall, a secure hotspot, a proxy gateway for other devices on your network, and the ability to connect across a variety of protocols. Made with convenience in mind, Windscribe automatically picks the best location for you, tracks and deletes cookies actively, and even spoofs your GPS to the location of the connected proxy so you really appear where you’re connected.

Find out why Windscribe has earned a 4.4/5-star rating on G2. Now through April 22, you can get a one-year Windscribe VPN Pro Plan subscription for just $39 (reg. $69). Upgrade to a two-year subscription for just $59 (reg. $138), or a three-year subscription for $69 (reg. $207).

Windscribe VPN Pro Plan – $39

See Deal

Prices subject to change.