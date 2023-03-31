Flash sale! Save up to 50% on Corsair keyboards, mice, and headsets today

Gamers, I’ve assembled a bunch of delectable deals for you to munch on today. Hope you’re ready. Corsair’s currently throwing a pretty amazing flash sale on its popular keyboards, mice, and headsets. You can actually save up to 50 percent on these awesome accessories and peripherals until midnight tonight.

My personal favorite is the K70 Pro mini wireless keyboard, which is $80 off of the original $179.99 price tag. It’s tiny (dare I say, adorable?), attractive, and it comes loaded with Cherry MX switches. And it’s on steep sale? Yes please!

Over twenty Corsair products are discounted during the flash sale, but we’ve cherry-picked some especially enticing deals below.

Keyboards

If you’re looking for a good all-around gaming keyboard, the K55 RGB Pro XT is worth considering. It features six macro keys, a spacious full-sized layout, and customizable lighting effects. It’s also spill and dust resistant.

Mice

The M65 RGB Elite is quite the looker with its grey and yellow color scheme and unique, flared out shape. Looks aside, this peripheral actually has some decent specs. It has a maximum DPI of 18,000, eight programmable buttons, and two zone RGB lighting.

Headsets

The HS55 Stereo deserves its own call-out because of its modern white color scheme and lightweight design. While I like a sharp-looking peripheral as much as the next person, it just looks really comfortable, which is a major factor for me. It weighs just over half a pound and the ear cups are made of memory foam and leatherette.

Those may be our favorite deals, but there are even more juicy discounts available in Corsair’s flash sale—at least until it ends at midnight Pacific time Friday. Don’t miss out!

Check out Corsair's flash sale right now