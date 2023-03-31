Windows 11’s Search may let you download apps directly soon

Yesterday, Microsoft previewed a brand spanking new Insider preview build of Windows 11 in the Canary channel. This channel, which is intended to be experimental, allows you to try out new features long before they become widely available on Windows 11. The new build (aka build 25330) gives you the option to install apps or games directly from Windows Search results.

This is good news, as it cuts down the time it takes to install these things. In the screenshot below, which I nabbed from the Windows Insider blog, you’ll see how downloading an app directly from the search results actually works.

Microsoft

If you hover your cursor over a free app or game on the search results page, you’ll find the install button, which is highlighted in a red box in the screenshot above. This allows you to install the app or game without having to go to the product page itself. This feature is only available for free apps and games, though. Normally, you’d be sent to the Microsoft Store, where you’d then need to activate the install button to download the selected app or game. This new feature eliminates the extra step of opening the Store and going to the product page, resulting in faster installation. It’s just plain convenient.

There are a few other improvements, too. First, Microsoft gave the purchase page for buying apps a bit of a facelift. According to the company, this updated look fits “better with Windows 11.” The company also refreshed the UI for rating apps, further meshing the look with Windows 11’s current style. The wheel page has also been redesigned, which has to do with devices like the Surface Dial, an artist-focused device that also lets you physically scroll through news articles without touching your mouse or keyboard.

Microsoft

These new features are no doubt exciting, especially if you love convenience as much as I do. The ability to quickly download free games and apps may boost downloads as well as improve workflow. For additional information, be sure to check out the aforementioned Windows Inside blog post, which goes over the various changes in the new build.