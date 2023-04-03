This $49 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is adorably tiny

There’s nothing more delightful to me than a tiny keyboard. Not only does it save a ton of desk space, but I also dig the cute aesthetic. If you’re in the market for a smaller keyboard, Amazon’s currently selling the KEMOVE K68 for $48.99. That’s 30 percent off of the original $69.99 price. This peripheral is wireless and comes with 68 hot-swappable keys. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 (this keyboard can connect three devices at the same time), 2.4G wireless, and USB-C.

The KEMOVE K68 is rocking Gateron Yellow Pro switches. These linear switches are smooth and quiet, which is perfect for office environments and long gaming sessions. The 68-key layout adds both arrow and “Del” keys, so you’re still getting all the typical functions of a full-sized keyboard. The RGB lighting effects add just the right amount of flair to your office space. You can customize the lights with KEMOVE’s software. It also comes with a 3000mAh battery, which is perfect for those who travel often.

This is a killer deal. Get it now.

Get the KEMOVE wireless mechanical gaming keyboard for $48.99 at Amazon