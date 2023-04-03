Home / Accessories
This $49 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is adorably tiny

This is a fantastic deal.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Apr 3, 2023 7:32 am PDT
KEMOVE wireless mechanical keyboard
There’s nothing more delightful to me than a tiny keyboard. Not only does it save a ton of desk space, but I also dig the cute aesthetic. If you’re in the market for a smaller keyboard, Amazon’s currently selling the KEMOVE K68 for $48.99. That’s 30 percent off of the original $69.99 price. This peripheral is wireless and comes with 68 hot-swappable keys. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 (this keyboard can connect three devices at the same time), 2.4G wireless, and USB-C.

The KEMOVE K68 is rocking Gateron Yellow Pro switches. These linear switches are smooth and quiet, which is perfect for office environments and long gaming sessions. The 68-key layout adds both arrow and “Del” keys, so you’re still getting all the typical functions of a full-sized keyboard. The RGB lighting effects add just the right amount of flair to your office space. You can customize the lights with KEMOVE’s software. It also comes with a 3000mAh battery, which is perfect for those who travel often.

This is a killer deal. Get it now.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

