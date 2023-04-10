10 awesomely practical tasks you can do with ChatGPT

ChatGPT, a powerful language model chatbot developed by OpenAI, has revolutionized the way we interact with artificial intelligence. With its advanced natural language processing capabilities, ChatGPT can help you with a wide range of tasks, from answering trivia questions to composing poetry.

Here are 10 wonderfully fun, awesomely practical ways to put ChatGPT to work.

Create fun recipes

One interesting thing ChatGPT can do is generate recipes based on user preferences, ingredients, or specific dietary requirements. Give it a starting point by providing certain information about the desired dish, such as the type of cuisine, the main ingredients you want to use, or any dietary restrictions you may have. ChatGPT will then provide a recipe with step-by-step instructions, ingredient quantities, and cooking tips.

I asked ChatGPT to create a whiskey-based cocktail using a Swedish meatball as one of the ingredients. It quickly acknowledged that this was an unconventional request, but then proceeded to provide a recipe based on my requirements. It even named the cocktail “The Smokey Meatball Swizzle,” though I think “Meatball Manhattan” is a much better name.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Draft a personalized workout plan

ChatGPT can create personalized workout plans tailored to your fitness level, goals, available equipment, health condition, and more. To get started, you’ll need to provide some information about yourself, like your basic information, current fitness level, workout experience, goals, health condition, and access to equipment.

I asked ChatGPT to create a 3-month exercise plan for me. I input my age, gender, weight, and told it I have a bad knee. I also mentioned that I don’t have access to gym equipment and that my goal was to lose 15 lbs. It let me know that it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional or certified personal trainer before starting a new exercise routine and to monitor my form to make sure I don’t injure myself. Regardless, it outlined a routine for me based on the information I gave it.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

If you don’t know which information to put in, you can ask ChatGPT what it requires to develop the most accurate and personalized workout plan possible.

Engage in trivia games

You can challenge ChatGPT to, or have it create, trivia games by providing questions, answers, or interesting facts on a wide range of subjects. Just tell ChatGPT you want to play, specify the topic or theme you’d like to focus on, and then ChatGPT will generate questions for you to answer. Or, you can challenge ChatGPT with your own trivia questions.

I told ChatGPT that I wanted to play a trivia game with it and asked it to give me five questions related to quantum physics. I told it I would give it my answers and it should tell me if I’m correct. I got three out of five questions correct (with the help of Google). As it turns out, quantum physics is hard.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Free virtual travel guide

ChatGPT can act as a virtual travel guide by providing information, recommendations, and advice about various travel destinations. One thing to keep in mind is that ChatGPT’s knowledge is, at least for now, based on data up to 2021. This means that it can’t recommend anything that may have popped up recently, such as a new restaurant. It can still offer valuable insights about places to visit, local customs, cuisines, and other travel-related topics.

I told ChatGPT that I’m planning a trip to Taipei, Taiwan, and asked it to recommend some must-visit attractions and some food that’s popular among the locals. It sent a solid list of places to visit, and the list of food that it recommended was pretty accurate, though I was disappointed it didn’t add Dan Bing to the list.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Compose music

While ChatGPT can’t directly compose music or create audio files, it can help with various aspects of music composition like writing lyrics, suggesting chord progressions, or providing tips on song structure and arrangement. You can ask for guidance on specific musical concepts or brainstorm ideas for melodies or harmonies.

I asked ChatGPT to give me suggestions for a good chord progression for a jazz piece that I’m writing in E-flat minor. It then suggested the i – iv – VII7 – III7 – V7 – i(9) chord progression, and encouraged me to experiment with chord extensions, substitutions, and alterations to add depth to the jazz piece.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Get help with meditation and mindfulness exercises

For those who like to meditate, ChatGPT can help guide you through mindfulness exercises by providing instructions and support. For example, if you want to do a five-minute mindful breathing exercise, ChatGPT will give you detailed step-by-step instructions on what to do.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

If you want to do a different type of meditation or mindfulness exercise, but aren’t sure what to do, you can always ask ChatGPT to give you some suggestions.

Craft a resume

There are many resume builders out there, but ChatGPT can provide guidance, suggestions, and tips for content and formatting if you want to create your resume yourself. You’ll need to provide information about your work experience, education, skills, achievements, and other relevant details that you’d like it to include.

If you’re not comfortable doing that, you can ask ChatGPT to give you a resume template for the job you are applying for. I told it that I was applying for a job as a staff writer at PCWorld but I didn’t want to give it my personal information, and it made a decent resume template for me. All I’d need to do later would be to fill in the blanks.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Get a personal stylist

AI hasn’t made it to the point where it can physically style someone, but it can offer fashion advice by suggesting outfit ideas, color combinations, accessorizing, and more. It can also give you tips on what to wear for specific occasions.

You’ll need to share some personal details with it, like your style preferences, body type, what the occasion is, or other specific requirements you may have. I told ChatGPT that I was going to a Nintendo-themed party and needed suggestions for a business-casual style that incorporated Nintendo’s corporate colors. Its suggestions were very detailed.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Play a text-based RPG

ChatGPT can create text-based role-playing games that you can play by responding to the given prompts and making choices based on the scenario. You can leave it up to ChatGPT to create the setting of the game or you can give it a detailed explanation yourself.

I told ChatGPT that I wanted to play a text-based role-playing game set on a distant, hostile planet that I’ve just crashed on. I’m the only surviving member of the crew, and the planet has very little vegetation and water. The goal is to survive and make it back to my planet. ChatGPT didn’t fail to deliver.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Write poetry

ChatGPT can write poetry in various styles and themes. Give ChatGPT the basic information it needs to create the poem, like a topic, style, desired mood, or anything else you think is relevant. It will then generate a poem based on that information.

I asked ChatGPT to write a poem about Mario rescuing Zelda from Ganondorf, and Princess Peach getting jealous and running away with Luigi. I told it that it should be written in the style of Walt Whitman, who is generally considered the father of free verse. It generated a fantastic poem and then turned that into a haiku when asked.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

What’s next?

ChatGPT has opened up a world of possibilities for users seeking assistance, entertainment, or creative inspiration. Its versatility in handling a diverse range of tasks—from generating recipes and workout plans to crafting resumes and composing poetry—demonstrates the power of AI in enhancing our everyday lives.

As technology continues to evolve, we can expect even more innovative applications of ChatGPT and similar AI models. The future of AI-powered assistance is bright, and we are only beginning to scratch the surface of its potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the digital world. If you want to see how you can use machine learning to bring your wildest dreams to life, be sure to check out our guide to the 10 best AI art generators that can create (almost) anything you ask for.