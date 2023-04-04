Tax day is almost here. Snag H&R Block on sale for just $25

If you’ve waited until the last second to get your taxes done, don’t panic. Right now, Amazon’s selling H&R Block’s 2022 Tax Software Deluxe for just $24.97. That’s 29 percent off of the original price.

H&R Block’s software allows you to quickly import your tax documents as well as last year’s tax return. It offers step-by-step guidance on credits and deductions, and accuracy review checks. That’s a good price for solid software, but the caveat is that it only covers up to five federal filings. For state downloads, you’d need to pay an additional $39.95. Bummer, right? Well, not necessarily.

We’ve unearthed another solid deal on tax software and this one includes both federal and state. Amazon’s currently selling H&R Block’s Tax Software Deluxe (federal + state) for $34.97, which is a savings of $10. This package is almost identical to the one above. You can easily import your new tax information as well as last year’s return. It also offers reporting assistance on income from home sales, retirement, and so on. The only real difference is that it covers a state download at a better price. (If you wish to e-file with your state, rather than mail your taxes in, that costs another $20.)

You better not sleep on these deals. They’re not going to last very long with tax day right around the corner. Get it now.

Get the H&R Block tax software deluxe 2022 (federal only) for $24.97 at Amazon