Save $650 on Dell’s fantastic, RTX-infused XPS 15 laptop

There’s nothing better than a sleek, well-designed laptop with powerful inside components. If you’re in the market for such a machine, then you’re in luck. The Dell XPS 15 promises strong multimedia and application performance for a reasonable price. Dell’s currently selling the XPS 15 for $1,249, which is a massive $650 off of the original $1,899 price. It’s premium machine, that’s for sure, but the deal really sweetens the honeypot. Let’s take a look at what’s going on inside.

The Dell XPS 15 sports an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It’s powerful enough for day-to-day tasks like surfing the web and slinging spreadsheets as well as decent gaming, thanks to the discrete Nvidia GPU. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. If 500 nits is indeed accurate, then the display should be super vibrant. It also comes with a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. We’ve been humongous fans of the XPS series’ sleek aesthetic and overall design for generations now, as well—it’s truly cream of the crop.

This a fantastic laptop for, well, anyone. You better scoop it up now, though, as we don’t expect a deal this good to last very long.

Get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,249 at Dell