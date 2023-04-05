Home / Laptops
Deal

Save $650 on Dell’s fantastic, RTX-infused XPS 15 laptop

Swanky as heck.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Apr 5, 2023 6:43 am PDT
Dell XPS 15
Image: Dell

There’s nothing better than a sleek, well-designed laptop with powerful inside components. If you’re in the market for such a machine, then you’re in luck. The Dell XPS 15 promises strong multimedia and application performance for a reasonable price. Dell’s currently selling the XPS 15 for $1,249, which is a massive $650 off of the original $1,899 price. It’s premium machine, that’s for sure, but the deal really sweetens the honeypot. Let’s take a look at what’s going on inside.

The Dell XPS 15 sports an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It’s powerful enough for day-to-day tasks like surfing the web and slinging spreadsheets as well as decent gaming, thanks to the discrete Nvidia GPU. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. If 500 nits is indeed accurate, then the display should be super vibrant. It also comes with a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. We’ve been humongous fans of the XPS series’ sleek aesthetic and overall design for generations now, as well—it’s truly cream of the crop.

This a fantastic laptop for, well, anyone. You better scoop it up now, though, as we don’t expect a deal this good to last very long.

Get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,249 at Dell

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes