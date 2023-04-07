Get 10TB of cloud storage for just $70 for a limited time

When it comes to cloud storage, you have a lot of options, and sometimes free cloud storage is just too good to be true. Eventually, you’ll always have to pay for the space and security you need to protect your digital life. So, you might as well get a good deal.

Right now, you can, because we’re offering a limited-time deal on Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage. Normally on sale for $89, you can get a lifetime subscription to 10TB of storage for just $69.97 between 4/5 and 4/11.

Prism Drive is made for your convenience and security. You can upload pretty much any file type, keeping your videos, photos, graphics, images, audio, and more organized neatly in a central hub. You’ll have access to your storage from your phone, tablet, or computer at any time, and be able to easily preview files inline before downloading them back to your device. If you need to share anything, you can create shareable links for friends and colleagues. Of course, Prism Drive is fully compliant with all privacy laws and offers the strongest available transfer encryption so you can feel good about your data’s security.

Get all of the cloud storage you need for life. From 4/5 to 11:59 pm on 4/11, you can get a lifetime subscription to 10TB from Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for just $69.97.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (10TB) – $69.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.