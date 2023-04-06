Nab this vibrant everyday IPS monitor for just $77

Sometimes all you need is a basic monitor to get the job done. No frills, just solid specs and a screen that’s sharp enough for work or personal use. That’s where we (mostly me) come swooping in with an epic deal in tow. Monoprice is selling its CrystalPro IPS business monitor for just $76.49 with the promo code YAY15 at checkout. That’s a savings of $73.50 and a flat-out fantastic price for a high-definition monitor—and it comes with free shipping, too. Even better, this budget stunner uses an IPS panel, rather than a washed-out TN screen like you find on many ultra-affordable displays. IPS panels provide the most accurate colors and wide viewing angles.

The 24-inch CrystalPro has a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz, that juicy IPS panel, and a one year warranty. The warranty covers a replacement if the monitor develops any dead pixels. The display is also VESA compatible, which means you can attach the monitor to other monitor stands, desk mounts, and so on. That’s helpful if you plan on buying two or three of these cheap, crisp panels and configuring them in a multi-monitor setup for enhanced productivity. There’s also a high speed HDMI cable thrown in the box.

But really, all we had to say is “IPS monitor for $77.” This is a killer deal. You better get it now before it’s gone forever.

Get the Monoprice CrystalPro Monitor for $76.49 at Monoprice