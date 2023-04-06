Seagate’s Lightsaber drives are elegant SSDs for a more civilized age

Remember when Seagate made special edition storage drives made from “Beskar steel,” that stuff Boba Fett and other Mandalorians wear to make them incredibly marketable impervious to plasma blasters? Well the company’s back with its Star Wars-flavored PC hardware, and this time it’s even shinier. The new “Lightsaber Collection” FireCuda M.2 SSDs come with swappable faceplates that light up with Kyber-infused LEDs, igniting your weapon of choice and illuminating your PC case with the power of Disney merchandising.

The drives are PCIe 4.0 SSDs offering speeds of up to 7300 MB/s, which matches the blistering FireCuda 530 we reviewed back in 2021. But of course, with something like this the specs are a secondary consideration. What you want is to see those laser swords fire up. The 1TB and 2TB drives come with removable faceplates, with the likeness of the signature weapons of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in a 3D mold. Naturally, Luke and Obi-Wan’s plates glow blue and Vader’s glows red — sorry, Mace Windu fans, better luck next May.

Seagate

The 1TB Lightsaber Edition drive goes for $185, while the 2TB model is a hefty $290. That’s about $75-85 above the street price of the regular FireCude 530 drives. But can you really put a price on the satisfaction you feel knowing that your PC’s storage proclaims your love of Star Wars to the world, and is officially licensed by LucasArts?

Well yeah, obviously you can. The price is $75, as that’s the premium these Star Wars-themed drives command over their more earthly FireCuda cousins.