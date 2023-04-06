Microsoft’s new Outlook for Windows gets Gmail support at last

Modern times call for modern apps. For Outlook, Microsoft started taking slow steps last year toward a full overhaul with the preview release of new Outlook software. Available to Microsoft 365 Insider preview members, the early versions restricted users to just one account—and it had to be one that fell under the Microsoft umbrella.

But as announced in an Insider blog post, the company has now begun rolling out third-party email support, starting with Gmail. Full calendar and contact support will be integrated at last, too. It’s a major upgrade from the current Outlook experience, which can only connect to your Google email. Support for Yahoo and iCloud will soon follow.

Insiders who already have the new Outlook for Windows app installed can try adding a Gmail account to see if the feature is live for them. If not, Microsoft says to expect a call out when your turn arrives. Should you not already be an Insider and want to get in on the fun, you can sign up by following Microsoft’s instructions.

Also launching alongside third-party email support are writing and management tools for the app, like polls, delayed sending, and pinned email. The app’s calendar also gets multiple shared calendars, support for multiple time zones, and daily weather info. Expect more familiar features down the road too (like offline support) as yet more flesh and skin get layered onto the new Outlook’s skeleton.