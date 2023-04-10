Take 55% off Samsung’s T7 Shield, our favorite portable SSD

Nothing dampens the spirits quite like running out space on your PC. If you’re looking to pick up a reasonably priced SSD for those gargantuan files, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s currently selling the 2TB version of the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD for $129.99, which is a colossal 55 percent off of the original $289.99 price. Not only did the T7 Shield earn the top spot on our best external drives roundup, but it also received four and a half stars out of five as well as PCWorld’s coveted Editors’ Choice badge.

The Samsung T7 Shield exhibits excellent real world performance as well as fast 1GBps sustained transfers, according to our in-depth review. It also features sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050 and 1,000 MB/s, which allows you to edit directly from the drive. The SSD is compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles, and so on. The device itself, which has a IP65 rating, is rugged and resistant against water and dust. Supposedly, it can even withstand a drop of 9.8 feet. You don’t want to whip this thing around all willy-nilly, but it should be able to survive the bumps of daily life.

This is a freaking awesome deal. Get it now before it’s gone. You won’t be disappointed.

Get the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD for $129.99 at Amazon