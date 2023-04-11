Deal

Save $160 on this fast, vibrant 1440p gaming monitor

It's time to level up, friends.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Apr 11, 2023 7:48 am PDT
Dark Matter 32in QHD IPS Gaming Display
Image: Monoprice

Recently, we’ve been seeing a noticeable uptick of IPS monitor deals and we’re absolutely jazzed about it. IPS monitors tend to have wide viewing angles as well as superb color accuracy, making them a top choice for gaming. If you’re in the market for such a monitor, you’re in luck. Monoprice is currently selling the Dark Matter IPS Gaming Display for $239.99, which is a savings of $160. This massive 32-inch monitor has a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees, a wide array of connectivity options, and much more.

The Dark Matter monitor features a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 165Hz, so gameplay should be nice and smooth. Connectivity options include two DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. It also has Adaptive Sync technology, which syncs up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU and helps reduce screen tearing and choppy gameplay. The monitor is VESA compatible and comes with a one year warranty that covers replacements in the event of a dead pixel.

This is phenomenal deal. Get it now before it vanishes into the netherworld.

Get the Dark Matter gaming display for $239.99 at Monoprice

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

