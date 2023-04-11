Save $160 on this fast, vibrant 1440p gaming monitor

Recently, we’ve been seeing a noticeable uptick of IPS monitor deals and we’re absolutely jazzed about it. IPS monitors tend to have wide viewing angles as well as superb color accuracy, making them a top choice for gaming. If you’re in the market for such a monitor, you’re in luck. Monoprice is currently selling the Dark Matter IPS Gaming Display for $239.99, which is a savings of $160. This massive 32-inch monitor has a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees, a wide array of connectivity options, and much more.

The Dark Matter monitor features a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 165Hz, so gameplay should be nice and smooth. Connectivity options include two DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. It also has Adaptive Sync technology, which syncs up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU and helps reduce screen tearing and choppy gameplay. The monitor is VESA compatible and comes with a one year warranty that covers replacements in the event of a dead pixel.

This is phenomenal deal. Get it now before it vanishes into the netherworld.

