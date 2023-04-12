Home / Accessories
Save $50 on Corsair’s K70, the superb mechanical keyboard I use everyday

This is a fantastic deal.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Apr 12, 2023
Friends, I can’t wait to tell you about today’s deal. The mechanical keyboard I use every day for work and gaming is on sale. Best Buy’s currently selling the Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard for $99.99, which is a savings of $50.

From the tactile feedback to the loud click-clack sounds the keys make, mechanical keyboards are a lot of of fun to use and a top choice among gamers due to their responsiveness. The Corsair K70 features Cherry MX Speed Silver switches, which are quiet and have a total travel distance of 3.4 mm. Plus, Cherry MX switches are considered the gold standard as far as mechanical keyboards go, so you’re in for a really good deal here.

The Corsair K70 is a full-sized keyboard with a total of 104 keys. It has dedicated multimedia controls, a detachable wrist rest, a USB pass-through port, and more. It’s not a wireless keyboard, which may deter some folks, but I’ve been using it for about a year and I don’t mind the cable at all. It’s not much of a problem, especially if you’ve got superb cable management skills. By the way, the cable length is 5.91 feet and it plugs in via USB Type-C. Not only can I personally vouch for this keyboard, but it has a lot of positive reviews on Best Buy as well. (I own and love one too –Ed.)

This is a killer deal. Nab it now.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

