Save $50 on Corsair’s K70, the superb mechanical keyboard I use everyday

Friends, I can’t wait to tell you about today’s deal. The mechanical keyboard I use every day for work and gaming is on sale. Best Buy’s currently selling the Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard for $99.99, which is a savings of $50.

From the tactile feedback to the loud click-clack sounds the keys make, mechanical keyboards are a lot of of fun to use and a top choice among gamers due to their responsiveness. The Corsair K70 features Cherry MX Speed Silver switches, which are quiet and have a total travel distance of 3.4 mm. Plus, Cherry MX switches are considered the gold standard as far as mechanical keyboards go, so you’re in for a really good deal here.

The Corsair K70 is a full-sized keyboard with a total of 104 keys. It has dedicated multimedia controls, a detachable wrist rest, a USB pass-through port, and more. It’s not a wireless keyboard, which may deter some folks, but I’ve been using it for about a year and I don’t mind the cable at all. It’s not much of a problem, especially if you’ve got superb cable management skills. By the way, the cable length is 5.91 feet and it plugs in via USB Type-C. Not only can I personally vouch for this keyboard, but it has a lot of positive reviews on Best Buy as well. (I own and love one too –Ed.)

This is a killer deal. Nab it now.

Get the Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard for $99.99 at Best Buy