Save $150 on this Acer gaming Chromebook with a killer display

Back in the day, Chromebooks were typically used for day-to-day tasks and productivity. Well, that’s not really the case anymore, as laptop manufacturers are flipping the script. The Acer Chromebook 516, on sale for $499 at Best Buy, is primed for gaming. You can actually play most modern titles on this machine thanks to cloud-gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass. It’s packing a good amount of power, too. Let’s get into it.

The Chromebook 516 features an Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. According to reviews on Best Buy, the keyboard feels nice to type on and the display is crisp. In fact, the 16-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1600 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, which means you can expect fluid gameplay. The RGB keyboard is a fun addition, too. RGB keyboards are a common among Windows-based gaming rigs.

This is a fantastic deal, especially at $150 off.

Get the Acer Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming for $499 at Best Buy