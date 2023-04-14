Hey gamers! Pick up a Razer keyboard, mouse, headset, and mat for just $39

If I could rename this deal, I’d call it the gamer’s starter pack, as it has everything you need as far as peripherals go. This Razer bundle includes the Cynosa Lite keyboard, the BlackShark V2 X headset, the Gigantus V2 mouse mat, and the Death Adder Essential mouse. It’s currently on sale for just $39 at Walmart, which is a savings of $40. That’s terrific value right there. I almost couldn’t believe my eyes when I first spotted it. Let’s get into the details of this bundle.

First, let’s start with the Cynosa Lite keyboard. It features Chroma RGB lighting and a spill-resistant design. According to reviews on Walmart, the typing experience is surprisingly quiet. As for the wired BlackShark headset, it has breathable memory foam ear cushions, TriForce 50MM audio drivers, and a HyperClear Cardioid mic. Razer claims the headset is designed to tune “high, mid, and low audio frequencies individually.”

The Gigantus V2 mouse mat is soft and massive. It’s made of textured micro-weave cloth, so your mouse should glide smoothly along the surface. Speaking of mice, the DeathAdder Essential has a maximum DPI of 6,400 and five programmable buttons. Here at PCWorld, we generally dig DeathAdder mice, as they’re both reliable and ergonomic. The Essential isn’t so sensitive that it’ll get away from you either, making it a great pick for casual gamers.

This is a phenomenal value. However, as of this writing, 500+ units have already been sold. You better hustle and nab this bundle, as we don’t expect this deal to last long.

Get the Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle for $39 at Walmart