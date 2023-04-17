Get 12 Python courses for just $20 for a limited time

If you want to learn to code, Python is one of the best places to start. This general-purpose programming language is used in a wide array of industries and is the language many professionals suggest beginners start with.

Now is a great time to learn Python because The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is available at a special discount between 4/17 and 4/23.

This bundle includes 12 courses covering Python beginning foundations and elevating through hands-on practice with advanced skills. You’ll learn how to build a smart security camera, explore computer vision, work with Python automation, and much more.

Between 4/17 and 4/23, you can get The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle for a special $19.97 price, an additional $20 off the already discounted price.

The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle – $19.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.