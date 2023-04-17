Score this RTX-powered HP gaming laptop an absurdly cheap $719

Gaming on the go ain’t easy, or cheap, with even the most affordable gaming laptops routinely going for four-plus figures. But today, we’ve found a great deal for portable PC gamers: Amazon is selling the HP Victus 15 with Nvidia RTX graphics and a high-end AMD Ryzen processor inside for just $720, a 35 percent savings from the usual $1,100 price. A less powerful version of this notebook already graces our list of the best gaming laptops under $1,000, so this is a real treat.

The on-sale HP Victus 15 model is spearheaded by the ferocious Ryzen 7 5800H—an 8-core, 16-thread, highly performant beast of a processor, paired with a roomy 16GB of DDR4 memory. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti inside should keep the fast 144Hz, 1080p IPS display well-fed, especially in games that support Nvidia’s killer performance-boosting DLSS technology. You may have to reduce graphics settings to High or Medium to hit the hallowed 60 frames per second golden standard in particularly intense new games that lack DLSS, however.

HP rounds out the package with a 512GB SSD, an HD webcam, and a solid selection of ports (yay dedicated Ethernet on a gaming laptop). The laptop runs Windows 11 Home.

All told, this is a much better gaming laptop than you’d normally find for anywhere near $720, especially if you prefer games or applications that can put that Ryzen 7 chip to proper use. Amazon doesn’t say when this deal will end, so act fast or risk missing out.

HP Victus 15 for $719.99 on Amazon