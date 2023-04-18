Save 40% on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, an absurdly potent, portable laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 “challenges your notion of just how much performance you can jam into a tiny gaming laptop,” we said in our 4.5-star review of the notebook, en route to awarding it a rare Editors’ Choice award. This machine weighs just 3.64 lbs—absurdly light for a gaming rig—yet still manages to pack in some ultra-powerful hardware. And today, Best Buy is challenging notions about just how much you’d need to pay for such a potent, yet portable package. The retailer is currently selling this laptop for $999.99. That’s a massive $650 off its usual price and an absolutely screaming value for under $1,000.

This version of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes rocking an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6700S, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Our review unit included a more powerful Radeon 6800S, but the energy-sipping Radeon 6700S is comparable to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. The 14-inch display is nothing to sneeze at either. It has a resolution of 2560×1600, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a brightness level of 500 nits—a truly compelling combination of features that should make games look great. Speaking of looking great, the AniMe Matrix lights adorning the lid of the laptop are customizable, letting you put a personal touch on your portable gaming PC.

“The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 punches far above its weight class,” we said in our review. That’s still true—and now that it’s on sale for just $999, it punches far above its price class, too. Don’t miss out. You don’t see laptops like this going for under a grand very often.

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $999.99 at Best Buy