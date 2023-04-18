Score a 1TB Crucial P3, one of our favorite SSDs, for a measly $46

Best Buy’s on fire today. Not only is it selling one of our favorite gaming laptops for a massive 40 percent off, but we also spotted an absolutely killer deal on our top-rated PCIe 3.0 SSD. Today, Best Buy is selling the 1TB Crucial P3 SSD for a measly $46 bucks.

Yes, a 1TB NVMe SSD—our favorite 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD—for just $46. Whoa.

That alone should sell you on this amazing deal, but in case it doesn’t, here’s how we describe the Crucial P3 in our roundup of the best SSDs:

“Sure, PCIe 4.0 SSDs scream during big file transfers, but if you’re still using an older system with PCIe 3.0, upgrading to an NVMe SSD still provides substantial benefits to your PC’s speed and overall responsiveness. Better yet, you don’t need to break the bank to take advantage…The P3 [has] excellent real-world write times and unless you really stress the drive you shouldn’t notice much of a difference anyhow. All told, this drive is an outstanding choice for anyone looking to snag a solid everyday SSD at a great price.”

Got it? Good. Now, go get it for just $45. I’m sure going to, because games and backup files aren’t getting any smaller these days.

1TB Crucial P3 for $46 at Best Buy