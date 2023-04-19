Score this pixel-packed 4K Dell monitor for just $250

Whether you’re watching movies or doing office work, there’s nothing quite like the sharpness of a 4K IPS monitor. If you’re in the market for such a monitor, then you better hold onto your seat, as we’ve got a killer deal for you today. Dell’s selling the Dell S2721QS 4K IPS monitor for just $249.99, which is a savings of $80. That’s a ridiculously good price for an IPS monitor with a 4K resolution, especially given Dell’s pedigree of excellent displays.

The 27-inch Dell S2721QS has a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a response time of 4ms. This specific monitor has a high pixel-per-inch density of 163, so images and text should be nice and crisp, with the IPS panel providing wide viewing angles from almost any perspective. The 99% sRGB color gamut is insane, too. That means you’re in for a pretty color accurate picture. Thanks IPS! Other features include AMD FreeSync, which syncs up the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s graphics card. This is useful when gaming, as it helps reduce any screen tearing issues.

Overall, this is a fantastic deal. You don’t see many 4K monitors for under $300, much less Dell models. Nab it now before it’s gone forever.

Get the Dell S2721QS monitor for $249.99 at Dell