Deal

This colorful wireless Logitech G305 gaming mouse is only $40

These colors are simply dazzling.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Apr 20, 2023 7:30 am PDT
Logitech G305
Image: Logitech

I’m not sure about you, but when it comes to gaming peripherals and accessories, I like a big splash of color. From lilac purple to cerulean blue, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mice are drop-dead gorgeous and come in a wide range of vibrant hues. Best Buy’s currently selling them for just $39.99, which is a savings of $10. If you’re not a fan of bright colors, they’re also available in your standard black or white. The specs and features are pretty good as well.

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed features a maximum DPI of 12,000, six programmable buttons, and a wireless range of ten feet. According to reviews on Best Buy, it’s a fantastic mouse for gaming and office work. The 12,000 DPI is a little fast for day-to-day tasks, but you can always dial it down and then slowly work up to it. For just $39.99, it’s definitely a good starter mouse option for the casual gamer. It also weighs just 99 grams, which is considered lightweight. This is a solid deal, so you better swoop in now before it expires. Game on, people.

