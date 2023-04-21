Score this gaming keyboard and mouse combo for just $20

Deal

Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Apr 21, 2023 7:22 am PDT
Shipadoo wired gaming keyboard & mouse combo
Folks, this deal is so hot, I singed my fingertips on it (not really). If you’re looking to pick up a gaming keyboard and mouse combo on the cheap, you’ve come to the correct place. Walmart’s currently selling the Shipadoo wired gaming keyboard and mouse combo for just $19.99, which is a phenomenal value. It’s kind of like a friendly starter pack for the beginner or casual gamer. Also, it’s two peripherals for the price of one and you really can’t go wrong with that.

The keyboard features 104 keys, RGB lighting, 12 multimedia keys, and a stair-up keycap design. The stair-up design helps keep your arms in a more natural position, which reduces wrist strain and hand fatigue. Although it’s not a mechanical keyboard in the traditional sense, the keys have a “mechanical feel” to them. According to the manufacturer, the keyboard has a “more tactile and ‘clickly’ feel.” It’s also equipped to deal with accidental spills thanks to the drain hole design. Walmart reviewers claim that these peripherals work great and were easy to set up.

This is a fantastic value. Don’t miss out.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

