This chic MSI laptop is fast, lightweight, and $300 off

A great option for young professionals.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Apr 24, 2023 7:18 am PDT
MSI Modern 15 laptop
If you’re in the market for a solid productivity laptop, you’ve come to the right place. Newegg’s currently selling the MSI Modern 15 for $699, which is a massive $300 off. It’s zippy enough for day-to-day tasks as well as office work and it weighs just 3.7 pounds. The full-sized keyboard is nice, too. According to the manufacturer, it has 1.5mm of key travel, backlighting, and a number pad. The white backlighting against the black keys actually makes the whole laptop look super elegant.

The Modern 15 has impressive specs, especially for $300 off. It features an Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The spacious 15.6-inch IPS display has a resolution of 1920×1080, which is sharp enough for most activities. As for connectivity options, the selection is surprisingly diverse. You’re getting two USB 2.0 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Type-C, one Micro SD card reader, and one HDMI.

This is an awesome deal. Get it now before it’s gone forever.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

