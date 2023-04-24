This chic MSI laptop is fast, lightweight, and $300 off

If you’re in the market for a solid productivity laptop, you’ve come to the right place. Newegg’s currently selling the MSI Modern 15 for $699, which is a massive $300 off. It’s zippy enough for day-to-day tasks as well as office work and it weighs just 3.7 pounds. The full-sized keyboard is nice, too. According to the manufacturer, it has 1.5mm of key travel, backlighting, and a number pad. The white backlighting against the black keys actually makes the whole laptop look super elegant.

The Modern 15 has impressive specs, especially for $300 off. It features an Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The spacious 15.6-inch IPS display has a resolution of 1920×1080, which is sharp enough for most activities. As for connectivity options, the selection is surprisingly diverse. You’re getting two USB 2.0 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Type-C, one Micro SD card reader, and one HDMI.

This is an awesome deal. Get it now before it’s gone forever.

