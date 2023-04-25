Corsair’s teeny MP600 Mini SSD is ideal for the Steam Deck

Boy, it’s hard to find a good SSD in the teeny-tiny M.2 2230 form factor. A favorite for ultraportable laptops and gadgets like the Steam Deck, these drives are still pretty thin on the ground for regular consumers. Corsair is trying to fix that with its latest SSD family, the MP600. Available in both a standard 2280 size for the Core XT and the sought-after 30mm-long 2230 for the Mini, both Gen 4 drives are on sale starting today from Corsair’s website.

These drives are fairly typical for PCIe x4 NVMe, boasting a maximum read/write speed of 5GBps/4.4GBps for the larger MP600 Core XT and 4.8GBps/4.8GBps for the smaller MP600 Mini. 3D NAND stacking allows for standard capacities, 1/2/4 TB for the larger drive and just 1TB for the Mini. As with all M.2 drives, they’re backwards compatible with Gen 3 motherboards, like the one in the Steam Deck.

Despite being new drives, these SSDs are benefitting from the rock-bottom prices in the general market as of late. You can get the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB versions of the MP600 Core XT for $60, $115, and $285, respectively, while the 1TB MP 600 Mini is a very reasonable $110.