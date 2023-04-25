Home / PCs & Components / News
News

Corsair’s teeny MP600 Mini SSD is ideal for the Steam Deck

The affordable new Gen 4 drives come in standard 2280 and itty-bitty 2230 form factors.
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld Apr 25, 2023 8:06 am PDT
mp600 mini corsair ssd
Image: Corsair

Boy, it’s hard to find a good SSD in the teeny-tiny M.2 2230 form factor. A favorite for ultraportable laptops and gadgets like the Steam Deck, these drives are still pretty thin on the ground for regular consumers. Corsair is trying to fix that with its latest SSD family, the MP600. Available in both a standard 2280 size for the Core XT and the sought-after 30mm-long 2230 for the Mini, both Gen 4 drives are on sale starting today from Corsair’s website.

These drives are fairly typical for PCIe x4 NVMe, boasting a maximum read/write speed of 5GBps/4.4GBps for the larger MP600 Core XT and 4.8GBps/4.8GBps for the smaller MP600 Mini. 3D NAND stacking allows for standard capacities, 1/2/4 TB for the larger drive and just 1TB for the Mini. As with all M.2 drives, they’re backwards compatible with Gen 3 motherboards, like the one in the Steam Deck.

Despite being new drives, these SSDs are benefitting from the rock-bottom prices in the general market as of late. You can get the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB versions of the MP600 Core XT for $60, $115, and $285, respectively, while the 1TB MP 600 Mini is a very reasonable $110.

, Staff Writer

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

Recent stories by Michael Crider:

Coupon Codes