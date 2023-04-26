Save 36% on this gorgeous, typewriter-like mechanical gaming keyboard

I’m not sure about you, but when it comes to tech accessories, I like a good statement piece or conversation starter. If you’re in the market for such an accessory, you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the AULA F2088 typewriter style gaming keyboard for $39.32 (make sure you attach the extra 5 percent off coupon), which is a savings of $20.67. This keyboard with its rounded keycaps resembles an old fashioned typewriter, which is super unique. Not only is this keyboard drop-dead gorgeous, but it also has a lot of useful features.

The AULA F2088 features mechanical blue switches, dedicated media control keys, 19 different lighting effects, 104 anti-ghosting keys, and a magnetic wrist rest. The blue switches are quick and responsive, which is good news for gamers. There’s even a control knob that allows you to switch between media and lighting modes and the anti-ghosting keys help prevent any phantom inputs. The keyboard itself is also made of aluminum alloy and the magnetic wrist rest is designed to alleviate hand fatigue and wrist pain.

This is a great deal, but we don’t expect it to last long. That’s why we’d recommend swooping in sooner rather than later.

Get the AULA F2088 typewriter style mechanical gaming keyboard for $39.32 at Amazon