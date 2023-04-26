Home / Accessories
Save 36% on this gorgeous, typewriter-like mechanical gaming keyboard

It's time to level up your gaming space.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Apr 26, 2023 7:49 am PDT
AULA F2088 typewriter style keyboard
I’m not sure about you, but when it comes to tech accessories, I like a good statement piece or conversation starter. If you’re in the market for such an accessory, you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the AULA F2088 typewriter style gaming keyboard for $39.32 (make sure you attach the extra 5 percent off coupon), which is a savings of $20.67. This keyboard with its rounded keycaps resembles an old fashioned typewriter, which is super unique. Not only is this keyboard drop-dead gorgeous, but it also has a lot of useful features.

The AULA F2088 features mechanical blue switches, dedicated media control keys, 19 different lighting effects, 104 anti-ghosting keys, and a magnetic wrist rest. The blue switches are quick and responsive, which is good news for gamers. There’s even a control knob that allows you to switch between media and lighting modes and the anti-ghosting keys help prevent any phantom inputs. The keyboard itself is also made of aluminum alloy and the magnetic wrist rest is designed to alleviate hand fatigue and wrist pain.

This is a great deal, but we don’t expect it to last long. That’s why we’d recommend swooping in sooner rather than later.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

