Get a deal on TopGolf and more with this ultimate golfer’s bundle

Golf season is finally here! It’s been a long winter of playing inside on your home golf simulator, and it’s time to get outside and hit the links. With The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle Featuring TopGolf, you’ll have everything you need to kick off the season with a bang.

This bundle includes a $25 gift card to TopGolf to help you get back into the swing of things with a fun round at a Swing Studio or full location. You’ll also get Phigolf World Tour Edition to play at home on rainy days. But the real winner is the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership, giving you discounts at more than 3,000 courses around the country. You’ll get 2-for-1 green fees all year long and save up to 70% off last-minute tee times, ensuring that your budget won’t keep you from playing a round.

Get out and golf! Right now, The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle Featuring TopGolf is 40% off $423 at just $249.99.

The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle Featuring TopGolf – $249.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.