This vibrant no-wires gaming keyboard and mouse combo is just $50

There’s nothing I love more than the sheer value of a tech accessory bundle. If you’re shopping around for such a bundle, then you better hold onto your seat, as I’m about to lay a hot one on you today. Amazon’s currently selling the RedThunder K10 wireless gaming keyboard and mouse combo for $49.99, which is a savings of $30. This is a phenomenal value, as these peripherals are practically oozing with cool features. Let’s get into it.

The wireless keyboard features a frosted metal cover, 104 anti-ghosting keys, rainbow lighting effects, and a 3800 mAh battery. The anti-ghosting keys are designed to help prevent phantom presses. As for the mouse, it has a maximum DPI of 3,200 and a 800 mAh battery. The manufacturer claims you can use both peripherals (with the lighting effects enabled) for up for eight hours on a single charge. That’s a pretty good number right there.

Again, this is a fantastic value. It’s kind of like a nifty starter pack for the beginner gamer, or anyone who is sick of the cheap ho-hum peripherals tossed in the box with their PC. You better pick it up now before it’s gone.

Get the RedThunder K10 wireless gaming keyboard and mouse combo for $49.99 at Amazon