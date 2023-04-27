Home
This vibrant no-wires gaming keyboard and mouse combo is just $50

Fantastic peripherals on a budget.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Apr 27, 2023 7:12 am PDT
RedThunder K10 Wireless Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo
There’s nothing I love more than the sheer value of a tech accessory bundle. If you’re shopping around for such a bundle, then you better hold onto your seat, as I’m about to lay a hot one on you today. Amazon’s currently selling the RedThunder K10 wireless gaming keyboard and mouse combo for $49.99, which is a savings of $30. This is a phenomenal value, as these peripherals are practically oozing with cool features. Let’s get into it.

The wireless keyboard features a frosted metal cover, 104 anti-ghosting keys, rainbow lighting effects, and a 3800 mAh battery. The anti-ghosting keys are designed to help prevent phantom presses. As for the mouse, it has a maximum DPI of 3,200 and a 800 mAh battery. The manufacturer claims you can use both peripherals (with the lighting effects enabled) for up for eight hours on a single charge. That’s a pretty good number right there.

Again, this is a fantastic value. It’s kind of like a nifty starter pack for the beginner gamer, or anyone who is sick of the cheap ho-hum peripherals tossed in the box with their PC. You better pick it up now before it’s gone.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

