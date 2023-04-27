Windows 10 won’t receive any more feature updates

Windows 10 might not be dead, but it’s nearing the end of the road.

Microsoft said Thursday that the company doesn’t plan on releasing any additional feature updates to Windows 10. “The current version, 22H2, will be the final version of Windows 10, and all editions will remain in support with monthly security update releases though that date,” Microsoft’s Jason Leznek said in a blog post describing the latest Windows client roadmap update.

Microsoft has also updated the lifecycle page for Windows 10 Home and Pro to reflect the changes.

“Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025,” the page reads. “The current version, 22H2, will be the final version of Windows 10, and all editions will remain in support with monthly security update releases through that date. Existing [business] releases will continue to receive updates beyond that date based on their specific lifecycles.”

Microsoft hasn’t made any changes to the end-of-life support date for Windows 10; October of 2025 has been the target date to end support for Windows 10, and has been for years. What’s new is simly confirming what many suspected: That this current version of Windows 10, version 22H2, would be the last feature release for Windows 10. The latest feature release wasn’t really even a feature release, just mainly bug fixes.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Windows 11 2022 Update (previously code-named ‘Windows 11 2H22″) is a collection of new features that address many things that many people don’t use regularly, including accessibility features, as our Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) review concludes. Windows 10 is an excellent operating system, however, which has made it difficult to recommend a move — we’ve been able to think of three reasons to upgrade to Windows 11, but others have made it difficult to transition.

What we do know now, however, is that Windows 11 is the future. Well, yes, we knew that already, but Microsoft is making it official. Sorry, Windows 10 fans. Your time is nearing an end.