This pocket-sized tool is perfect for spring DIY projects

When it comes to color, the human eye just isn’t that great. And if you’re relying solely on eyesight to pick out paint for a new room or choose a color for a project you’re working on, you’re playing with fire. With the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2, you won’t leave anything to chance.

This clever pocket-sized device can identify any color with a simple scan. Place it on any surface — from painted walls and leather to plastic, fabric, and more — and it will instantly match the color to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors or to sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. In the app, you can save and organize your favorite color palettes for future reference, share with friends, and streamline the way you work on your DIY projects.

Mashable writes “The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism.” Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for 29% off $99 at just $69.99 today.

