Nab this comfortable, lightweight Razer gaming headset for 44% off

There’s nothing worse than gaming for hours on end with a poorly constructed headset. If you’re on the hunt for a lightweight gaming headset, the Razer Kraken is definitely worth considering. Amazon’s currently selling the accessory for just $44.99, which is 44 percent off of the original $79.99 price. Not only does this headset boasts cooling gel-infused ear cushions, which sounds like a dream come true, but it also weighs well under a pound. Let’s dive into the other features.

The Kraken features large 50 mm drivers, which are essential for producing crystal clear sound. According to Razer, the “titanium-coated diaphragms” inside the drivers provides “clarity to any vocals you hear.” It also has a detachable microphone and Chroma RGB lighting. One Amazon reviewer claims that she can wear the headset with glasses for hours. This is promising feedback. If you wear glasses (hi), you’re probably well aware of how frustrating it can be to wear them with a headset.

This is a killer deal. You best scoop it up now before it’s gone.

Get the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $44.99 at Amazon