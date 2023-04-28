This RTX-powered Lenovo gaming laptop for $600 is an absolute steal

After years of inflated pandemic-induced pricing, it’s downright ludicrous how affordable gaming laptops are getting these days. Case in point: Just last month, we were psyched to find a Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 inside for $650, because finding good gaming laptops under $1,000 is hard. But today’s deal goes even further. Both Best Buy and Lenovo itself are selling a Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 notebook with a more powerful RTX 3050 Ti inside for just $600, a steep discount from its usual $900 price tag and an absurd value for a gaming laptop.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti should be able to handle virtually every game you throw at it, though you’ll likely need to bump graphics settings down to High or Medium depending on newer, more intensive titles. That said, over 290 games support Nvidia’s awesome, performance-boosting DLSS feature. By the way, this GPU plays nice with those for even faster frame rates.

Speaking of, esports enthusiasts will appreciate that the 1080p display runs at a speedy 120Hz. Lenovo rounded out the package with a 6-core Ryzen 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The RAM and SSD capacities may be modest, but should hold up just fine at the graphics settings the RTX 3050 Ti can handle. You can’t get it all when you’re getting an RTX-powered gaming laptop for just $600.

And, really, that’s the essence of this deal: Finding a capable gaming laptop this cheap is an absolute steal. There’s no indication when this deal will end, so hop on it now to make sure you don’t miss out.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $599.99 at Lenovo