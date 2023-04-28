Hands-on: iFixit’s Repair Business Toolkit is the ultimate PC geek accessory

iFixit’s specialized toolkits for repairing gadgets are some of the best on the market — they’re one of our go-to gift recommendations for any nerd, and they’re great around the house, too. iFixit makes them in many sizes and at many price points, but the new Repair Business Toolkit is the daddy of ’em all. This massive collection of dozens and dozens of individual tools is a “repair shop you can carry with you.” Gordon dives into the kit in the latest PCWorld YouTube video.

What’s in there? A better question might be, what isn’t in there? The $300 collection includes the Pro Tech Toolkit, which itself has a driver with dozens of bits and an extender in a magnetic case, various tweezers, spudgers, and a suction cup gripper, plus an anti-static wristband, all organized into a tool roll. It includes the add-on Marlin screwdriver set, with 15 dedicated screwdrivers for the most common screws. On top of that you get two more heavy-duty suction “iOpener” tools, and anti-clamp, a magnetic “FixMat” for holding screws and other pieces while you’re working, a folding anti-static mat, various other picks, spudgers, tweezers, an anti-static brush, utility tape, cleaning cloths, a dust blower, and opening tools. On top of all that, the kit includes a set of digital calipers, a digital multimeter, and a battery blocker.

If that’s not enough, it has a super-organized messenger bag for all this stuff (lift with your legs!), a carabiner, an iFixit cloth patch and lapel badge, and a Self-Repair Manifesto poster, just in case anyone is ever in doubt about how serious you are when it comes to fixing gadgets.

It’s a big investment to be sure, but this kit includes basically everything you need to repair anything smaller than a home appliance, with the possible exception of a soldering kit. And every piece of the kit is covered by iFixit’s lifetime guarantee, meaning a free replacement for anything that breaks, for as long as you own the kit. For more deep dives into the best geeky gear, be sure to subscribe to PCWorld on YouTube!