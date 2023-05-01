Get two HD camera drones for less than the price of one

You don’t often see buy-one-get-one-free deals on drones, which is why now is a great opportunity to start a new drone hobby. For a limited time, the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle is just $149.99, allowing you to get two drones for less than the price of one.

This deal includes an Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone and a Flying Fox Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone. Both drones have 4K wide-angle front cameras with 90º adjustment and 720p bottom cameras, allowing you to capture incredible aerial photos and video. They offer 4-channel controls and a 6-axis gyroscope for smooth flight control whether you’re ascending, descending, or moving in different directions. They also offer one-key automatic return so you don’t have to worry about the complications of landing.

The Alpha Z flies for 7 to 9 minutes, and the Flying Fox goes for 9 to 12 minutes on a single charge. The Flying Fox even offers gesture control, allowing you to take photos or videos with simply hand gestures.

Now’s the time to start a drone hobby! Get the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for 62% off $398 at just $149.99 now.

Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle – $149.99

