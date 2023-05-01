This 2TB drive for $75 is one of the best SSD deals we’ve ever seen

Buckle up, friends: This is the cheapest I’ve personally seen a 2TB NVMe SSD selling for ever. Amazon is selling the 2TB Silicon Power Gen3 SSD for just $75. Remember when an SSD going for 10 cents per gigabyte were considered an outstanding value? Well, this works out to about four cents a gig.

Giggity!

Silicon Power’s drive won’t break any performance records. It uses the older PCIe 3.0 interface (we’re up to PCIe 5 now) and is one of the new breed of “Host Memory Buffer” SSDs ditching onboard DRAM to help drive prices downward. (It sure worked here.) All that said, this triple-layer cell drive will boot into Windows and run your games and applications with the blazing-fast speeds SSDs are beloved for. You shouldn’t use it with a PlayStation 5 as that doesn’t support HMB technology, and it’ll be slower than newer-gen drives if you’re frequently performing large file transfers, but if you simply want a big, fast SSD to store your PC games and files, this is an absolutely astonishing deal.

It’s not the only one either. If you need an SSD with DRAM to run on a PS5, B&H Photo is selling a 2TB Intel 670p SSD for $80. Pick your poison—but don’t miss out. These jaw-dropping deals are exceptional ways to drastically expand your storage without breaking your budget. Four cents per gig. Sheesh.

2TB Silicon Power NVMe SSD for $75 at Amazon