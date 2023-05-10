PNY Pro Elite V2 review: This flash drive hides a fast, spacious SSD

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Super-small form factor

Performance far exceeds claims on Amazon

Hide-away USB connector Cons Protectable USB connector can be a tad problematic on insertion

Significantly pricier than 5Gbps sticks Our Verdict The PNY Pro Elite V2 is the fastest USB stick (10Gbps or otherwise) we’ve tested to date, and by a rather large margin. It also sports a small form-factor and a hide-away USB connector. Being relatively affordable, it’s what you want if you value your time.

Price When Reviewed

1TB: $109.99 I 512GB: $74.99 I 256GB: $44.99

Few people in the world these days get excited about USB thumb drives. Especially with so many users relying solely on storage in the cloud. But I’ll be damned if I don’t experience a slight twinge of “Oh, boy!” when I get 700MBps-plus writing from one of these tiny wonders—in this case, the PNY Pro Elite V2 flash drive.

Maybe that’s because I tend to run repair utilities and alternate operating systems from them. But even the average user will appreciate being able to offload or back up the day’s work in just a few seconds, rather than the minutes that slower 5Gbps USB sticks can take.

And while online storage has proven relatively secure and safe to date, there’s nothing quite as safe or secure as your data tucked away in your pocket.

PNY Pro Elite V2 design and features

The Pro Elite V2 is available in 256GB ($44.99/tested), 512GB ($74.99), and 1TB ($109.99) capacities. Note that these prices were further discounted to the tune of $3 to $15 on Amazon at the time of this writing. Even discounted, that’s up to five times what you’ll pay for a 5Gbps USB stick of like capacity. Ahem.

PNY didn’t disclose the inner workings of the Pro Elite V2 on our fact check, but it’s a sure bet from the performance that it has to be NVMe internally. Also, given the small form factor, the NAND is either TLC or QLC. Since the lowest speed I saw in testing off cache was 350MBps, I’m calling TLC. (QLC will generally write natively at 90 to 150MBps.)

Unlike many of its ilk, the Pro Elite V2’s USB connector doesn’t slide into an enclosed body, but rather the connector is part of cartridge like element that is pushed in from the rear of the stick to produce the USB connector up front. When the connector is retracted, the cartridge element protrudes from the back. The approximately 2.2-inch long, 0.74-inch wide, 0.37-inch thick profile remains constant in either state.

The USB connector of the PNY Pro Elite V2 exposed.

Inserting the Pro Elite V2’s by holding its end eliminates my common complaint with USB stick retractable connectors: top-mounted slide switches that may be obstructed by other USB sticks, cables, etc. Not the Pro Elite V2. Nice touch, PNY.

How does the PNY Pro Elite V2 perform?

Either we received an upgraded version, or PNY is being stupidly modest in its claims of 600MBps read and 200MBps write performance for the Pro Elite V2. We saw 637MBps reading (no surprise), and a whopping 753MBps writing—nearly four times the claimed write speed. How many sales has the company squandered because of this error?

Compared to the other 10Gbps USB stick we’ve tested—the Teamgroup C212—the Pro Elite V2 mopped the floor with it. Of course, the C212 is rather less expensive than the Pro Elite V2, though hardly bargain-basement 5Gbps-priced.

The PNY Pro Elite V2 easily outpaced the Teamgroup C212, though CrystakDiskMark 8 returned seriously lower numbers on our new testbed. See the next slide for different results. Longer bars are better.

Note that these numbers are from a retest of the C212 on our new test bed (described at the end of this article). Its numbers under AS SSD, albeit still slower than the Pro Elite V2’s, are more in line with the real-world performance seen in the 48GB transfers.

While the PNY Pro Elite V2 still beat the Teamgroup C212, it had some issues with random throughput. Longer bars are better.

The 256GB version of Pro Elite V2 we tested might have suffered from lack of secondary cache during our 48GB copy tests, though it still did quite well compared to the C212. Also, 256GB is obviously not enough to participate in the 450GB write, which we’d normally include in the article right after the 48GB transfers.

Despite having only 256GB to work with, the Pro Elite V2 turned in very good times in our 48GB transfer tests. Shorter bars are better.

While we weren’t able to perform the 450GB write on the Pro Elite V2, based on the 350MBps low point we saw with the 256GB version close to full, the 500GB and 1TB versions should be able to finish the task in 22 minutes or less—well under half the time (52 minutes) it took the C212. Again, that’s not a guarantee, nor a promise, but a projection based on observation.

Is the PNY Pro Elite V2 worth it

If you just want a plain-Jane USB stick, you can get one for far less than the Pro Elite V2. If on the other hand, you consider your time valuable, or occasionally need to rush to catch the bus, then the PNY’s product is well worth the extra coin. Zero complaints. Good stuff.

